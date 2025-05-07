 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18372712 Edited 7 May 2025 – 10:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Made it so that the swarms of Crabs found on the Deep Wreck level will avoid the players torch lights now, also!

Cheers

