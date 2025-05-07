The May 7, 2025 Update includes:

FIXED: Bug displaying Director salary as $0 for Limited Series traditional sequel.

FIXED: Bug when Casting Agent hired a Director

FIXED: Bug in HM4 Talent - Enters Year At when importing .csv file

FIXED: Bug in HM4 Talent - Add New Talent (individual)

FIXED: A number of bugs in the Calendar

ADDED: Ability to hire a Talent as the Director and/or the Writer

ADDED: Hide role or talent attributes for talent under age 18

ADDED: Pictures of talent under age 18 never display, no matter their age

ADDED: To HM4 Talent ability to sort by Salary

ADDED: To HM4 Talent ability to import an official .csv file to convert into a talent database

ADDED: To HM4 Talent abiility to turn any personally created talent database into a full game talent database

ADDED: Drag & Drop functionality. In-game the Studio Name acts as a 'title bar' to move the game to another monitor of equal or greater resolution