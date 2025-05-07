 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18372658 Edited 7 May 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Heroes!

Today, we have an important patch for The Last Spell, not only bringing some bugfix, but also some balancing as well!

Fixes:

  • Fixed 'Amber-Infused Sprout' not casting 'Amber Protection' skill if only one hero was in the aoe and inside a gate

  • Fixed 'Alerion' not having its skills displayed

  • Fixed 'One By One' perk not incrementing correctly when killing multiple isolated ennemies with an AoE

  • Fixed 'Overheat' perk state when undoing the 'Rocket Jump' skill

  • Fixed 'Feral Instinct' perk loosing its effect if no target was hit during 'Shadow Steps' skill

  • Fixed 'Cleasing Spores' skill being able to poison a hero inside a watchtower

  • Fixed 'Manual Control' skills being unable to target tiles with no enemy

  • Fixed 'Falcon Seed' not being able to attack buildings

  • Added missing icons for all skills of Runestones

  • Added a new icon to differentiate Dispel and Purge skill effects

Balancing:

  • 'Manual Control Seeds' skills now cost 1 AP

  • 'Less starting Heroes' apocalypse modifier is now split into two steps, reducing starting Heroes by 1/2 for a value of 4/10 apocalypse levels

  • Modified apocalypse level of 'Less Clawers, More Everything' modifier, 2/4/6 -> 3/6/9

  • Modified apocalypse level of 'Faster Enemies' modifier, 4 -> 6

Don't forget to update your game!

