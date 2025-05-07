Hello Heroes!
Today, we have an important patch for The Last Spell, not only bringing some bugfix, but also some balancing as well!
Fixes:
-
Fixed 'Amber-Infused Sprout' not casting 'Amber Protection' skill if only one hero was in the aoe and inside a gate
-
Fixed 'Alerion' not having its skills displayed
-
Fixed 'One By One' perk not incrementing correctly when killing multiple isolated ennemies with an AoE
-
Fixed 'Overheat' perk state when undoing the 'Rocket Jump' skill
-
Fixed 'Feral Instinct' perk loosing its effect if no target was hit during 'Shadow Steps' skill
-
Fixed 'Cleasing Spores' skill being able to poison a hero inside a watchtower
-
Fixed 'Manual Control' skills being unable to target tiles with no enemy
-
Fixed 'Falcon Seed' not being able to attack buildings
-
Added missing icons for all skills of Runestones
-
Added a new icon to differentiate Dispel and Purge skill effects
Balancing:
-
'Manual Control Seeds' skills now cost 1 AP
-
'Less starting Heroes' apocalypse modifier is now split into two steps, reducing starting Heroes by 1/2 for a value of 4/10 apocalypse levels
-
Modified apocalypse level of 'Less Clawers, More Everything' modifier, 2/4/6 -> 3/6/9
-
Modified apocalypse level of 'Faster Enemies' modifier, 4 -> 6
Don't forget to update your game!
Changed files in this update