Hello Heroes!

Today, we have an important patch for The Last Spell, not only bringing some bugfix, but also some balancing as well!

Fixed 'Amber-Infused Sprout' not casting 'Amber Protection' skill if only one hero was in the aoe and inside a gate

Fixed 'Alerion' not having its skills displayed

Fixed 'One By One' perk not incrementing correctly when killing multiple isolated ennemies with an AoE

Fixed 'Overheat' perk state when undoing the 'Rocket Jump' skill

Fixed 'Feral Instinct' perk loosing its effect if no target was hit during 'Shadow Steps' skill

Fixed 'Cleasing Spores' skill being able to poison a hero inside a watchtower

Fixed 'Manual Control' skills being unable to target tiles with no enemy

Fixed 'Falcon Seed' not being able to attack buildings

Added missing icons for all skills of Runestones