7 May 2025 Build 18372606 Edited 7 May 2025 – 10:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

30 new puzzles right at the start.
A lot of small changes to texts and the general difficulty curve of the game.
Some last remaining small and insignificant bugs squashed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2802711
