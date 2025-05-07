 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18372603 Edited 7 May 2025 – 13:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

All features added ready for Final Release:
Sponsors
Competitions
Celebrities
Minor Bug Fixes

All that's left to do before Final Release date is to clear out any bugs, so if you see any of them please let me know in the Community chat!

