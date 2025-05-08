Welcome back home to Alderwood Island...

After years of development, we're thrilled to open our barn doors and let Equinox: Homecoming out to run free! 🥰 Equinox: Homecoming is OUT NOW in Early Access.

Gather your friends, take the reins, and begin your investigation into the dark mysteries swirling around your hometown.

Uncover an occult mystery

Coming back home was not on your to-do list for the year... but your homecoming to Alderwood Island is anything but ordinary. A string of mysteries has set the entire island on edge! Your mother has vanished suddenly without a trace and a body was discovered in the woods. Iinvestigate these incidents and unearth a conspiracy nobody saw coming…

Team up with old and new friends

Investigate Alderwood Island’s secrets together! Meet new friends out on the trails, group up during scenic trips, or compete together in group races. Explore the island and all it has to offer in galloping getaways and discover why this land has always been a special place for horses

Take the reins and explore a breathtaking open world

The island is home to scenic vistas where beauty and wonder are found with every step! Discover beautiful nooks and crannies as you wander cozy woods, peaceful beaches, and rolling mountainside hills. What secrets will you and your steed uncover as you roam this splendid island?

How much will the game cost?

During the Early Access period, it costs approximately $24.99 USD.

What will the Early Access build include?

The first act of our first story arc as well as multiplayer content like races, riding clubs, and more. This is somewhere in the ballpark of 8-12 hours of gameplay.

Will the price change in the future or will there be additional costs?

We want to continue to deliver great story content, and as a small studio with no major publisher backing us, we'll be using a monthly subscription system to do so. Players who join us during the Early Access period will get a lifetime subscription.

We don't want to use the types of monetisation practises common in free to play games - we don't think they're the right way to build a healthy and engaged community.

Are there any benefits to purchasing Early Access?

Yes! We want to reward our early adopters. Anyone who purchases the game during Early Access will get a lifetime subscription with no additional, future subscription costs. We believe early adopters deserve recognition since y'all will be the ones helping us fund and guide later stages of the game's development.

What would you get with the subscription?