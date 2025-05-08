Greetings Samurai

Welcome to 1.1.1 update brings additional QOL and bugfixes, but this will be the last patch for the entire game.

It’s been a privilege to work on Shadowveil, its been an absolute blast to take part of the Legend of the Five Rings universe, and the team eternally grateful to you, our community for supporting us in creating and launching Shadowveil.

Thank you for playing Shadowveil: Legend of the Five RIngs, and hopefully we see each other soon in another context.

Take care and goodbye.

With love,

The team at Palindrome Interactive

Patch Notes

Version number 1.1.1.19063

Added

Added a unique 3D model and portrait for Yasuki Nobitsugu

Added a small VFX outline to map crab to differentiate it better

Added QOL: Barricades now have HP and can be destroyed (5 hits), if enemies can’t reach your units they will target barricades

Scouting parties button should now have a tooltip even when not unlocked

”Shifting Currents” healing breakdown should now correctly show a percentage instead of just a number

Updated LLG sounds

Updated percentage of nezumi favor gifting to show the correct percentages at all times.

Updated enemy loadouts so enemies can now spawn in mixed compositions

Updated the speaking order of the Lost Library Guardians to better fit the cinematic the first time you encounter them

Replaced reward in Ancient Practice side quest, as the experience gain was never supposed to be there.

Additional Duty Slot upgrade icon is now the same size as all the other upgrades

Ability “Battering Ram” changed to match text

Balance

Nezumi favors now get more expensive the more of them you get, and you can only get one per shop visit

Chapter 9 shouldn't give extra Embark Slots

Critical Fixes (Crashes/Softlock)

Fixed issue where loading a save with different items would lead to a crash

Fixes

Fixed character bar at the bottom of the screen no longer overlaps quest UI

Fixed run summary not showing correct stats

Fixed issue in Ch10/endless where duty giving you extra temporary command points where permanent

Fixed issue with Deploy All button thinking it actually deployed people when you clicked it during a paused battle

Fixed “Had That, Built Those” challenge/achievement to take the new items into account

Fixed traps no longer disappear after the first trigger if they are allowed to trigger multiple times

Fixed Shadowveil nodes do not change when you retry combat anymore

Fixed issue where paused function may fail to function when starting a battle with space key

Fixed lighting saturation issue encountered act 2 and 3

Fixed issue with mission “Stare into the abyss” that enabled you to complete it incorrectly

Fixed Speed button highlight issues

Fixed “Defeating the elite 2” challenge/achievement

Fixed to be the stone petal effect spread implemented properly now

Fixed run summary information not showing correctly

Fixed left and right scroll in barracks

Fixed issues regarding recruiting ronin units that was missing names and masteries

Fixed it is no longer possible to pause and unpause combat while the system menu is open

Fixed a short freeze encountered when gifting 8 or more ability cards to the Nezumi at a merchant node

Fixed crop issue in barracks with alternate berserker portrait

Fixed Eternal items can no longer be activated if the equipped unit is not deployed

Fixed so icon is hidden when hovering family tree name

Fixed center screen icon in combat to flash the correct sign when pressing any of the speed control buttons

Fixed ink trail doesn’t linger if axe throw drops target after windup

Fixed sliding issue in tutorial

Fixed path of sunlight widget looked like it was hovered by default

Fixed issue where victory screen flickers upon pressing the Continue button in quick succession

Fixed so Ith'ki should no longer mention taking your coin in Chapter 9, when everything was free of charge

Removed extra space in combat log from enemy buffs and debuffs

Various animation fixes

Localization fixes

Known Issues

These are issues that we have seen but not been able to replicate nor have had the time to fix. As a result if you encounter them, reload the save, or load a backup.

Rare crashes related to rendering, when placing units on boost tiles

Rare crashes related to rendering, when encountering a boss

Loading in run save games with "Hida Logistics" may give extra ability slots incorrectly, however starting a run should reset

