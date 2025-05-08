Greetings Samurai
Welcome to 1.1.1 update brings additional QOL and bugfixes, but this will be the last patch for the entire game.
It’s been a privilege to work on Shadowveil, its been an absolute blast to take part of the Legend of the Five Rings universe, and the team eternally grateful to you, our community for supporting us in creating and launching Shadowveil.
Thank you for playing Shadowveil: Legend of the Five RIngs, and hopefully we see each other soon in another context.
Take care and goodbye.
With love,
The team at Palindrome Interactive
Patch Notes
Version number 1.1.1.19063
Added
-
Added a unique 3D model and portrait for Yasuki Nobitsugu
-
Added a small VFX outline to map crab to differentiate it better
-
Added QOL: Barricades now have HP and can be destroyed (5 hits), if enemies can’t reach your units they will target barricades
Updates
-
Scouting parties button should now have a tooltip even when not unlocked
-
”Shifting Currents” healing breakdown should now correctly show a percentage instead of just a number
-
Updated LLG sounds
-
Updated percentage of nezumi favor gifting to show the correct percentages at all times.
-
Updated enemy loadouts so enemies can now spawn in mixed compositions
-
Updated the speaking order of the Lost Library Guardians to better fit the cinematic the first time you encounter them
-
Replaced reward in Ancient Practice side quest, as the experience gain was never supposed to be there.
-
Additional Duty Slot upgrade icon is now the same size as all the other upgrades
-
Ability “Battering Ram” changed to match text
Balance
-
Nezumi favors now get more expensive the more of them you get, and you can only get one per shop visit
-
Chapter 9 shouldn't give extra Embark Slots
Critical Fixes (Crashes/Softlock)
- Fixed issue where loading a save with different items would lead to a crash
Fixes
-
Fixed character bar at the bottom of the screen no longer overlaps quest UI
-
Fixed run summary not showing correct stats
-
Fixed issue in Ch10/endless where duty giving you extra temporary command points where permanent
-
Fixed issue with Deploy All button thinking it actually deployed people when you clicked it during a paused battle
-
Fixed “Had That, Built Those” challenge/achievement to take the new items into account
-
Fixed traps no longer disappear after the first trigger if they are allowed to trigger multiple times
-
Fixed Shadowveil nodes do not change when you retry combat anymore
-
Fixed issue where paused function may fail to function when starting a battle with space key
-
Fixed lighting saturation issue encountered act 2 and 3
-
Fixed issue with mission “Stare into the abyss” that enabled you to complete it incorrectly
-
Fixed Speed button highlight issues
-
Fixed “Defeating the elite 2” challenge/achievement
-
Fixed to be the stone petal effect spread implemented properly now
-
Fixed run summary information not showing correctly
-
Fixed left and right scroll in barracks
-
Fixed issues regarding recruiting ronin units that was missing names and masteries
-
Fixed it is no longer possible to pause and unpause combat while the system menu is open
-
Fixed a short freeze encountered when gifting 8 or more ability cards to the Nezumi at a merchant node
-
Fixed crop issue in barracks with alternate berserker portrait
-
Fixed Eternal items can no longer be activated if the equipped unit is not deployed
-
Fixed so icon is hidden when hovering family tree name
-
Fixed center screen icon in combat to flash the correct sign when pressing any of the speed control buttons
-
Fixed ink trail doesn’t linger if axe throw drops target after windup
-
Fixed sliding issue in tutorial
-
Fixed path of sunlight widget looked like it was hovered by default
-
Fixed issue where victory screen flickers upon pressing the Continue button in quick succession
-
Fixed so Ith'ki should no longer mention taking your coin in Chapter 9, when everything was free of charge
-
Removed extra space in combat log from enemy buffs and debuffs
-
Various animation fixes
-
Localization fixes
Known Issues
These are issues that we have seen but not been able to replicate nor have had the time to fix. As a result if you encounter them, reload the save, or load a backup.
-
Rare crashes related to rendering, when placing units on boost tiles
-
Rare crashes related to rendering, when encountering a boss
-
Loading in run save games with "Hida Logistics" may give extra ability slots incorrectly, however starting a run should reset
Discord
Although development has ceased you can discuss the game in the Shadowveil Discord.
Changed files in this update