Greetings, Builders 🏛🖐️

Yesterday we celebrated the release of the full version of Builders of Greece, but that doesn't mean our work is over. On the contrary - and as proof, we present to you the first Hotfix, in which we introduce a number of important fixes and improvements. Let's dive right into it!

Full release Hotfix 1.0.1 Patch Notes 📜

• Improved visibility of bandits on Age of War map

• Improved visibility of tooltip of enemy units

• Improved pathfinding to warehouses on sloped terrain

• Improved unlocking of materials according to the progress in the game

• The Sandbox map Island of Twin Mountains is now available

• Better information about blocked gods

• Adjustments to the speed of warehouse workers

• Updates to the graphic design of the decrees panel

Join the community 💭

As always, we are very happy to hear your feedback and get to know your expectations even better, so visit our social media channels and Discord server to share your thoughts. Thank you, Builders!

We wish you a great day and many, many awesome adventures in the full release version of the game 🖐️ May the Gods favor you!









