Important Changes:
- When you pass the game completely you unlock a new world (Still in development phase).
- The visibility of the Retro filtering has been changed, for a better game experience (the yellow filter has been reduced).
- Fixed translation errors in Russian language.
- The firing rate of the White Spirit fighter has been reduced by 0.4%.
- The final enemy of world 3 has had its movement mechanics changed, the laser beam has been changed to projectiles, giving it better gameplay. Also now it generates enemies that are much more annoying, it is more fun to play.
- The projectiles launched by final enemy 4 are now more visible, for better player experience.
- The projectiles launched by the Burlok Y-78 are now much more visible and bigger to improve visibility.
- The final enemy of world 5 changed the way the bullets interact with the player, now it is more exciting and also the sprites of the projectiles were modified so that they have a better visibility. The theme of the final music has also been changed.
- We have increased the possibility of prizes when destroying the enemy Astronos, we have also implemented an easier way to identify which of them has a life when destroyed (I think it makes the player's experience easier).
- There are costs in the store upgrades that have been increased for a better balance of the game.
Changed files in this update