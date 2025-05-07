【Experience Optimization】

Added a new interactive well in Luoyang.

Optimized task configuration tables and sandbox interactive object tables for all languages.

Adjusted difficulty of assassin organization pursuit battles, reducing attackers from 3 to 1.

Revised text descriptions for talents [Celestial Wolf's Solitude] and [Prodigy's Brilliance] for clarity.

Optimized recruitment dialogue logic for story NPCs (when "Non-Capturable" option is enabled).

【Bug Fixes】

Fixed resolution detection issue causing black screen/flickering upon initial game launch.

Fixed animation freeze when using "Phantom Steps" light skill with thrown weapons.

Fixed keybind settings on world map occasionally failing; numpad keys are temporarily disabled.

Corrected restricted entry point anomaly at a gang entrance in Xiangyang.

Fixed incomplete martial arts moves in black market秘籍 purchased at Cheng'an Town (re-purchased items now display correctly).

Fixed an error in Suidong Pass's Golden Carp Caravan shop.

Adjusted quest item for mission [Whistling Wind: Chapter II].

Removed a dialogue option from quest [Floral Moonlit Night].

Fixed faction resignation function error for Five Saints Sect and Taihe Mountain officials.

Adjusted item quality of weapon [Tattered Rope] in quest [Martial Enlightenment in Qingping Village].

Changed all tasks triggered by interacting with [Zuo Sansi] in "Ends of the Earth Pavilion" to location-based triggers.

Fixed activation issue for quest [Second Son of Western Garden].

Fixed NPC disappearance in quest [Bronze Buddha Mystery].

Corrected corpse model error for character [Northern Jackal].

Fixed abnormal movement of an NPC bandit in Bicheng Water Stronghold.

Fixed inactive cooldown reduction from passive skill [Blossom Burst] of Rainstorm Pear Blossom Blade.

Corrected attribute description error in Mountain-Suppressing Spear秘籍.

Fixed stacking failure of passive effect layers from Taiji Fist's [Guard the Primordial].

Fixed slot description error in Three Talents Tome: Heaven's Dereliction.

Corrected text error in passive skill [Hidden North Sea] of Xiangzhu Burial Orchid Tome.