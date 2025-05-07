 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18372534
Update notes via Steam Community

【Experience Optimization】

  • Optimized recruitment dialogue logic for story NPCs (when "Non-Capturable" option is enabled).

  • Revised text descriptions for talents [Celestial Wolf's Solitude] and [Prodigy's Brilliance] for clarity.

  • Adjusted difficulty of assassin organization pursuit battles, reducing attackers from 3 to 1.

  • Improved dungeon challenge experience by removing cooldown restrictions.

  • Added Cultivation rewards post-BOSS battle completion.

  • Temporarily disabled mandatory missions dispatched by assassin organizations.

  • Enhanced open-world event experience, significantly reducing trigger frequency of messenger pigeon events.

  • Optimized task configuration tables and sandbox interactive object tables for all languages.

  • Added a new interactive well in Luoyang.

【Bug Fixes】

  • Fixed resolution detection issue causing black screen/flickering upon initial game launch.

  • Fixed animation freeze when using "Phantom Steps" light skill with thrown weapons.

  • Fixed keybind settings on world map occasionally failing; numpad keys are temporarily disabled.

  • Corrected restricted entry point anomaly at a gang entrance in Xiangyang.

  • Fixed incomplete martial arts moves in black market秘籍 purchased at Cheng'an Town (re-purchased items now display correctly).

  • Fixed an error in Suidong Pass's Golden Carp Caravan shop.

  • Adjusted quest item for mission [Whistling Wind: Chapter II].

  • Removed a dialogue option from quest [Floral Moonlit Night].

  • Fixed faction resignation function error for Five Saints Sect and Taihe Mountain officials.

  • Adjusted item quality of weapon [Tattered Rope] in quest [Martial Enlightenment in Qingping Village].

  • Changed all tasks triggered by interacting with [Zuo Sansi] in "Ends of the Earth Pavilion" to location-based triggers.

  • Fixed activation issue for quest [Second Son of Western Garden].

  • Fixed NPC disappearance in quest [Bronze Buddha Mystery].

  • Corrected corpse model error for character [Northern Jackal].

  • Fixed abnormal movement of an NPC bandit in Bicheng Water Stronghold.

  • Fixed inactive cooldown reduction from passive skill [Blossom Burst] of Rainstorm Pear Blossom Blade.

  • Corrected attribute description error in Mountain-Suppressing Spear秘籍.

  • Fixed stacking failure of passive effect layers from Taiji Fist's [Guard the Primordial].

  • Fixed slot description error in Three Talents Tome: Heaven's Dereliction.

  • Corrected text error in passive skill [Hidden North Sea] of Xiangzhu Burial Orchid Tome.

  • Fixed unequippable issue for mind skills [Ethereal Drift] and [Bone Return] of Golden Rainbow Spine; [Bone Return] now boosts external attack instead of internal.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2361688
