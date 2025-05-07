【Experience Optimization】
-
Optimized recruitment dialogue logic for story NPCs (when "Non-Capturable" option is enabled).
-
Revised text descriptions for talents [Celestial Wolf's Solitude] and [Prodigy's Brilliance] for clarity.
-
Adjusted difficulty of assassin organization pursuit battles, reducing attackers from 3 to 1.
-
Improved dungeon challenge experience by removing cooldown restrictions.
-
Added Cultivation rewards post-BOSS battle completion.
-
Temporarily disabled mandatory missions dispatched by assassin organizations.
-
Enhanced open-world event experience, significantly reducing trigger frequency of messenger pigeon events.
-
Optimized task configuration tables and sandbox interactive object tables for all languages.
-
Added a new interactive well in Luoyang.
【Bug Fixes】
-
Fixed resolution detection issue causing black screen/flickering upon initial game launch.
-
Fixed animation freeze when using "Phantom Steps" light skill with thrown weapons.
-
Fixed keybind settings on world map occasionally failing; numpad keys are temporarily disabled.
-
Corrected restricted entry point anomaly at a gang entrance in Xiangyang.
-
Fixed incomplete martial arts moves in black market秘籍 purchased at Cheng'an Town (re-purchased items now display correctly).
-
Fixed an error in Suidong Pass's Golden Carp Caravan shop.
-
Adjusted quest item for mission [Whistling Wind: Chapter II].
-
Removed a dialogue option from quest [Floral Moonlit Night].
-
Fixed faction resignation function error for Five Saints Sect and Taihe Mountain officials.
-
Adjusted item quality of weapon [Tattered Rope] in quest [Martial Enlightenment in Qingping Village].
-
Changed all tasks triggered by interacting with [Zuo Sansi] in "Ends of the Earth Pavilion" to location-based triggers.
-
Fixed activation issue for quest [Second Son of Western Garden].
-
Fixed NPC disappearance in quest [Bronze Buddha Mystery].
-
Corrected corpse model error for character [Northern Jackal].
-
Fixed abnormal movement of an NPC bandit in Bicheng Water Stronghold.
-
Fixed inactive cooldown reduction from passive skill [Blossom Burst] of Rainstorm Pear Blossom Blade.
-
Corrected attribute description error in Mountain-Suppressing Spear秘籍.
-
Fixed stacking failure of passive effect layers from Taiji Fist's [Guard the Primordial].
-
Fixed slot description error in Three Talents Tome: Heaven's Dereliction.
-
Corrected text error in passive skill [Hidden North Sea] of Xiangzhu Burial Orchid Tome.
-
Fixed unequippable issue for mind skills [Ethereal Drift] and [Bone Return] of Golden Rainbow Spine; [Bone Return] now boosts external attack instead of internal.
