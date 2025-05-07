I'm fresh back from vacation and made a new update: 0.0.0.36. This update focuses on fixing the many remaining issues with the multi-part selection, and actually contains a much improved implementation of this. Also aded some quality of life features, music and some other small things.
Changes:
- Selection frame now colors red for parts that overlap with placed parts.
- Removed distinct toggle select key (CTRL by default), is now done using add select button (Shift by default) to simplify things.
- Show info about selected parts in the sidebar. Configuring module controls is now done here, not via a separate tab.
- Show human-readable name for AI script selection. Starbase AI's only selectable for starbases. Boss AI is no longer selectable.
- Added turret AI (stationary).
- Added 2 armor adapter parts.
- Redesigned Voidbringer Cartel ships.
- Start new music after each jump instead of endlessly repeating same song.
- Added 6 new songs for in flight.
- Laser blaser sounds softened a bit.
Bugfixes:
- Overhaul of multi part selection code. The previous implementation was buggy, especially when moving joint parts. The new implementation fixes all this.
- Fixed sandbox ship spawn rotation controls (were reversed).
- Fixed several NL language typos.
