 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18372500 Edited 7 May 2025 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I'm fresh back from vacation and made a new update: 0.0.0.36. This update focuses on fixing the many remaining issues with the multi-part selection, and actually contains a much improved implementation of this. Also aded some quality of life features, music and some other small things.

Changes:

  • Selection frame now colors red for parts that overlap with placed parts.
  • Removed distinct toggle select key (CTRL by default), is now done using add select button (Shift by default) to simplify things.
  • Show info about selected parts in the sidebar. Configuring module controls is now done here, not via a separate tab.
  • Show human-readable name for AI script selection. Starbase AI's only selectable for starbases. Boss AI is no longer selectable.
  • Added turret AI (stationary).
  • Added 2 armor adapter parts.
  • Redesigned Voidbringer Cartel ships.
  • Start new music after each jump instead of endlessly repeating same song.
  • Added 6 new songs for in flight.
  • Laser blaser sounds softened a bit.

Bugfixes:

  • Overhaul of multi part selection code. The previous implementation was buggy, especially when moving joint parts. The new implementation fixes all this.
  • Fixed sandbox ship spawn rotation controls (were reversed).
  • Fixed several NL language typos.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3597251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link