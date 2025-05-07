I'm fresh back from vacation and made a new update: 0.0.0.36. This update focuses on fixing the many remaining issues with the multi-part selection, and actually contains a much improved implementation of this. Also aded some quality of life features, music and some other small things.

Changes:

Selection frame now colors red for parts that overlap with placed parts.

Removed distinct toggle select key (CTRL by default), is now done using add select button (Shift by default) to simplify things.

Show info about selected parts in the sidebar. Configuring module controls is now done here, not via a separate tab.

Show human-readable name for AI script selection. Starbase AI's only selectable for starbases. Boss AI is no longer selectable.

Added turret AI (stationary).

Added 2 armor adapter parts.

Redesigned Voidbringer Cartel ships.

Start new music after each jump instead of endlessly repeating same song.

Added 6 new songs for in flight.

Laser blaser sounds softened a bit.

Bugfixes: