7 May 2025 Build 18372470 Edited 7 May 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
New Features

FSR 3 Upscaling Support

  • AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 technology has been integrated.

  • It enables high-quality visuals even at lower internal resolutions,

  • offering a balance between enhanced performance and sharp image quality.

  • Available when your system meets the minimum requirements.

FSR Frame Generation Added

  • On supported high-performance GPUs, interpolated frames can now be inserted between rendered frames,

  • increasing perceived frame rates (FPS) and delivering smoother gameplay.

Anti-Aliasing Mode Selection

  • You can now select your preferred Anti-Aliasing method in the graphics settings.

  • Note: Some options may be unavailable when using FSR upscaling or frame generation.

Important: Even if your hardware meets or exceeds recommended specifications,
the latest GPU drivers may be required to enable these features.

  • Preset settings are no longer based on engine defaults — they now use developer-defined values.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed code suspected to cause level, equipment, and stat data to fail loading and reset to default in rare cases.

Email: bu30808dev@gmail.com
Discord(KR): https://discord.gg/GYvmFDaZ87

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3231921
