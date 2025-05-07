New Features
FSR 3 Upscaling Support
AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 technology has been integrated.
It enables high-quality visuals even at lower internal resolutions,
offering a balance between enhanced performance and sharp image quality.
Available when your system meets the minimum requirements.
FSR Frame Generation Added
On supported high-performance GPUs, interpolated frames can now be inserted between rendered frames,
increasing perceived frame rates (FPS) and delivering smoother gameplay.
Anti-Aliasing Mode Selection
You can now select your preferred Anti-Aliasing method in the graphics settings.
Note: Some options may be unavailable when using FSR upscaling or frame generation.
Important: Even if your hardware meets or exceeds recommended specifications,
the latest GPU drivers may be required to enable these features.
- Preset settings are no longer based on engine defaults — they now use developer-defined values.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed code suspected to cause level, equipment, and stat data to fail loading and reset to default in rare cases.
