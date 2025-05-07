Shujinkou v1.37
Polish / Quality of Life
-
We had one player on PS5 encounter a bizarre save bug that blocks progress. Please do not activate Rest Mode or turn the power off on PS5 or PS4 after getting a game over. The issue has been fixed.
-
Added a new conversation with Kiyo in the post-game that helps unlock many missed Explanations for trophy hunters. Interact with her Ikijibiki on the Akagi.
-
When selecting a Kanakae Orb in battle, the other orbs will be darkened, making it clearer which orb is currently being selected.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed a bug with Hina's final Ishi, now making the second Ishi trophy obtainable.
-
Fixed a few Ishi that contained unnecessary spoilers. Sorry about this!
-
Fixed a potential design soft-lock in the third area of Meiro Genya Kaikou.
Miscellaneous
-
Game optimizations now reduce initial game load time by 0.25 - 0.5 seconds.
-
Game optimizations now reduce labyrinth load time by 0.1 - 0.25 seconds.
Our Biggest Priorities
-
We want to add a "Fast-Forward" (by holding a certain key) to some minigames so that they can be played and progressed through more quickly.
-
D-pad issues for movement
As announced on PlayStation News, demo to full game save transfer functionality has been completed and is releasing in v1.38 on May 8th! Thanks for your support!
Julian Rice
Changed files in this update