🚨 Exciting News for Mac Users! 🚨

We’re thrilled to announce to you guys that the macOS version of HR Simulator is officially available now on Steam! 🎉

Dive into the dynamic and often unpredictable world of human resources, hiring and training a diverse workforce, and balancing professional growth with personal life in a bustling cityscape. Get ready for a unique blend of simulation and story

Experience the challenges of HR from an entirely new perspective — now fully optimized for Mac!

Let us know what you think, share your moments, and don’t forget to leave a review!