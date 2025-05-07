 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18372416 Edited 7 May 2025 – 10:26:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Rebranding! Let me know what you think.

Rebalancing! You now start with only 3 heroes, and one random artefact. Don't worry though, your team will grow much more quickly than before!

Many other minor improvements...

Changed files in this update

Depot 3601901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link