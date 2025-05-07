Greetings, Gamblers 💀

Check Out What’s New

This build focuses on improving core gameplay stability and enhancing the overall player experience in our Liar's Dice-inspired game.

Bugs/Fixes

Fixed a bug where players with no souls but remaining dice could not continue wagering.

Opponent now make more believable and strategic bids.

Updated scene visuals and added stylish new player arms.

Ways to Help

⭐ Leave a Steam Review – Every review helps more players discover the game!

📸 Share Your Moments – Show off your best plays and wildest strategies!

🎮 Join the Community – Connect with others and share your experiences!

Happy gambling, and may the dice be ever in your favor!

Version 1.5.0 Patch Notes