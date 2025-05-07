 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18372390 Edited 7 May 2025 – 10:32:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Gamblers 💀

Check Out What’s New

This build focuses on improving core gameplay stability and enhancing the overall player experience in our Liar's Dice-inspired game.

Bugs/Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where players with no souls but remaining dice could not continue wagering.

  • Opponent now make more believable and strategic bids.

  • Updated scene visuals and added stylish new player arms.

Ways to Help

⭐ Leave a Steam Review – Every review helps more players discover the game!
📸 Share Your Moments – Show off your best plays and wildest strategies!
🎮 Join the Community – Connect with others and share your experiences!

Happy gambling, and may the dice be ever in your favor!

Version 1.5.0 Patch Notes

