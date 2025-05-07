 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18372313 Edited 7 May 2025 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes & Optimizations:

  • Fixed a bug where NPC names could not be changed in certain situations.

  • Fixed an issue where the dried meat buff duration was incorrect.

  • Fixed an issue where the word "Window" displayed in Chinese when using the English language setting.

  • Fixed a bug that caused a blue line to appear when using items under certain conditions.

  • Added a protective glow to the Boar King before the player accepts the related quest, indicating that it is currently invulnerable.

  • Optimized the quick bar functionality—now supports mouse wheel scrolling.

  • Optimized item usage—now items can be used directly with a right-click.

