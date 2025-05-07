Bug Fixes & Optimizations:

Fixed a bug where NPC names could not be changed in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the dried meat buff duration was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where the word "Window" displayed in Chinese when using the English language setting.

Fixed a bug that caused a blue line to appear when using items under certain conditions.

Added a protective glow to the Boar King before the player accepts the related quest, indicating that it is currently invulnerable.

Optimized the quick bar functionality—now supports mouse wheel scrolling.