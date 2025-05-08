Hello Miners!

We’ve rolled out a small but important update focusing on improving the accuracy of gold tracking and fixing leaderboard syncing issues.

🛠️ What’s new?

Reworked gold counting system – better precision for small and large values

Improved gold data saving – no more rounding losses or ghost OZs

Leaderboards are now correctly updating results

This update ensures your hard-earned gold gets counted exactly as it should. Thanks for your patience and keep striking gold!

