 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18372260 Edited 8 May 2025 – 14:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Miners!

We’ve rolled out a small but important update focusing on improving the accuracy of gold tracking and fixing leaderboard syncing issues.

🛠️ What’s new?

  • Reworked gold counting system – better precision for small and large values

  • Improved gold data saving – no more rounding losses or ghost OZs

  • Leaderboards are now correctly updating results

This update ensures your hard-earned gold gets counted exactly as it should. Thanks for your patience and keep striking gold!

Add Gold Mining Simulator 2 to the wishlist and sign up for the playtests!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2885380/Gold_Mining_Simulator_2/

Follow us on social media:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@code_horizon_games

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goldminingsimulator/

X (ex-Twitter): https://twitter.com/GoldRushTheGame

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/goldminingsimulator

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CodeHorizon

Code Horizon: https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/GoldMining/

Changed files in this update

Gold Rush: The Game Depot Depot 451341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link