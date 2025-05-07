 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18372208 Edited 7 May 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Corrected Chinese translation (thanks to "A Tom Cat" for their contribution!)
  • Fixed a bug allowing the player to crouch inside the car and the ball pit
  • Fixed a bug occurring when holding down the interaction key on certain actors

Windows Depot 2835533
