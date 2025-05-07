- Corrected Chinese translation (thanks to "A Tom Cat" for their contribution!)
- Fixed a bug allowing the player to crouch inside the car and the ball pit
- Fixed a bug occurring when holding down the interaction key on certain actors
Chinese Translation Rework & Bug Fixes
