Patch Notes – v1.3
-
The launch issue is officially fixed!
-
Small fix to ensure Swarm Mode games are now saved correctly.
Bzz bzz — thank you all for your support and patience
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch Notes – v1.3
The launch issue is officially fixed!
Small fix to ensure Swarm Mode games are now saved correctly.
Bzz bzz — thank you all for your support and patience
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update