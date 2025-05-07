 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18372123
Update notes via Steam Community

Another little batch of improvements for you! Thanks again to the wonderful community for letting us know of any issues & suggestions!

🤝 Extra table added near bottler
🤝 Teleport chest added to second floor of plant shop
🤝 Placing items now default to being rotated towards the player
🤝 Fixed orb decoration defaulting to bugged value
🤝 Sensitivity slider now also affects controller input
🤝 Auto stocking gnome now shouldn't take potions out of your hand

*🤝 Indicates changes suggested by the community

Changed files in this update

