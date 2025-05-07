Another little batch of improvements for you! Thanks again to the wonderful community for letting us know of any issues & suggestions!

🤝 Extra table added near bottler

🤝 Teleport chest added to second floor of plant shop

🤝 Placing items now default to being rotated towards the player

🤝 Fixed orb decoration defaulting to bugged value

🤝 Sensitivity slider now also affects controller input

🤝 Auto stocking gnome now shouldn't take potions out of your hand

*🤝 Indicates changes suggested by the community