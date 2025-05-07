Another little batch of improvements for you! Thanks again to the wonderful community for letting us know of any issues & suggestions!
🤝 Extra table added near bottler
🤝 Teleport chest added to second floor of plant shop
🤝 Placing items now default to being rotated towards the player
🤝 Fixed orb decoration defaulting to bugged value
🤝 Sensitivity slider now also affects controller input
🤝 Auto stocking gnome now shouldn't take potions out of your hand
*🤝 Indicates changes suggested by the community
