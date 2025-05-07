 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18372114 Edited 7 May 2025 – 10:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Simple fixes
Increased gold drop amount from bosses
Fixed to make character's weapons visible in inventory

Other fixes

