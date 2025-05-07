Captains,
The following changes were applied today, May 7:
NPC traders have increased deliveries of Lignum Vitae logs and stone blocks across the Caribbean
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Captains,
The following changes were applied today, May 7:
NPC traders have increased deliveries of Lignum Vitae logs and stone blocks across the Caribbean
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update