7 May 2025 Build 18372017 Edited 7 May 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Something... woke up on the climb.
They’re slow, but they don’t stop.
They don’t fall.
And they’re hungry for you.

Good luck reaching the top now.

