The first patch for Herald: The Interactive Period Drama - Complete Edition is out. In it we address several bugs that were reported during the launch weekend. A list of fixed issues can be found below.

Patch Notes v2.0.2

Bug fixes:

Fixed issue that prevented certain achievements from unlocking. Unfortunately, this bug also means that any newspaper headlines unlocked on earlier versions of the game did not count towards the ‘Completionist’ achievement. If you still have the save file, you can load the final scene again to have those headlines count towards the achievement.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to attempt to localize to German or Spanish based on system settings, while no such localization exists.

Fixed a bug where the Credits would not end automatically.

Fixed several instances where it was possible to click on an object through a wall.

There was a ‘reset unlocks’ button in the archives that did nothing. It has been removed.

– Spoiler section starts here –



Content fixes:

The game should now accurately record whether you opened the brig. This opens up more variations of the cinematic shortly after.

Rob is no longer standing around alive seconds after getting shot.

Caleb will no longer falsely accuse Devan of talking to the captain if Devan did not talk to the captain. Conversely he will now accuse Devan if Devan did in fact talk to the captain.

Ludlow now accurately remembers if you backed him up on gun rights.

Tabatha should no longer ‘dance’ when the group is scheming in the cargo hold.

Made various minor tweaks to text and cameras.

Inspecting the guestbook in the saloon now brings up the correct image.

– Spoiler section ends here –

We want to thank all players who have played the game during our launch weekend for helping us find any lingering issues with the build. We can't promise that everything is fixed, there might be soms small things in there that we missed. Please continue to report these bugs here, so we can fix them in the next patch.

If you haven played the game, but haven't written a review yet, please do! We would be very grateful. <3