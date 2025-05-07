Patch Notes – v1.2.2
Another quick fix — hopefully the real fix this time.
Further adjustments to resolve the launch issues affecting some players.
Bzz bzz
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch Notes – v1.2.2
Another quick fix — hopefully the real fix this time.
Further adjustments to resolve the launch issues affecting some players.
Bzz bzz
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update