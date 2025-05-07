Today's patch brings more improvements to lighting on Low graphics settings, some stability improvements for AMD hardware, fixes for a couple situations where Fireteam AI can get stuck, and a variety of other improvements.

We are still working on more fixes for AMD hardware and Fireteam AI, as well as a host of other improvements.

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

BUG FIXES

Fixed the known cause of disconnects when using pings

Fixed an issue causing acog artifacting

Fixed an issue in which interacts missing on Jolan Public Square

Various fixes for lighting not functioning properly on lower-end hardware

Various fixes for AI getting stuck in environment More fixes coming

Various fixes for players getting stuck in environment

Various crash fixes More fixes coming



GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

Added alternative key bind option for GO! Commands Navigate to “Alt. GO! Commands” in the keyboard and mouse settings Functionality limited to keyboard and mouse



For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.

