7 May 2025 Build 18371722 Edited 7 May 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Today's patch brings more improvements to lighting on Low graphics settings, some stability improvements for AMD hardware, fixes for a couple situations where Fireteam AI can get stuck, and a variety of other improvements.

We are still working on more fixes for AMD hardware and Fireteam AI, as well as a host of other improvements.

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed the known cause of disconnects when using pings

  • Fixed an issue causing acog artifacting

  • Fixed an issue in which interacts missing on Jolan Public Square

  • Various fixes for lighting not functioning properly on lower-end hardware

  • Various fixes for AI getting stuck in environment

    • More fixes coming

  • Various fixes for players getting stuck in environment

  • Various crash fixes

    • More fixes coming

GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

  • Added alternative key bind option for GO! Commands

    • Navigate to “Alt. GO! Commands” in the keyboard and mouse settings

    • Functionality limited to keyboard and mouse

For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.

