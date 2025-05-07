Today's patch brings more improvements to lighting on Low graphics settings, some stability improvements for AMD hardware, fixes for a couple situations where Fireteam AI can get stuck, and a variety of other improvements.
We are still working on more fixes for AMD hardware and Fireteam AI, as well as a host of other improvements.
Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.
BUG FIXES
Fixed the known cause of disconnects when using pings
Fixed an issue causing acog artifacting
Fixed an issue in which interacts missing on Jolan Public Square
Various fixes for lighting not functioning properly on lower-end hardware
Various fixes for AI getting stuck in environment
- More fixes coming
Various fixes for players getting stuck in environment
Various crash fixes
- More fixes coming
GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS
Added alternative key bind option for GO! Commands
Navigate to “Alt. GO! Commands” in the keyboard and mouse settings
Functionality limited to keyboard and mouse
For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.
Join the community conversation and offer us feedback on our official Discord server!
