7 May 2025 Build 18371663 Edited 7 May 2025 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • option to start mid game to test late game things faster/easier
  • build menu: explanation why a building can't be built
  • build menu: warning if a drill is being built where no ores are
  • destroy mode now shows which and how many materials will get refunded
  • voltite mining kits can now be received as zones rewards after the first time voltite was brought to the mothership
  • flamethrower flames emit light
  • relocator SFX
  • artilliery SFX
  • world map: ocean zone nodes now move up/down in sync with the water
  • world map: color blind friendly zone nodes and connector lines

Changes:

  • reduced time until first wave (from 30s to 10s) to get players into action faster, one more free starting tower to compensate for that
  • increased time between waves (from 5s to 8s)
  • rebalanced where and when new enemies get introduced on the planet (earlier)
  • rebalanced late game enemies' health (lower)

Bugfixes

  • build menu: in mirrored ui the info box was positioned off screen
  • a new session starts only after the previous session's post-session screen is closed
  • when closing the game while in a zone, daytime did not advance after restarting the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 3547091
