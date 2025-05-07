Additions
- option to start mid game to test late game things faster/easier
- build menu: explanation why a building can't be built
- build menu: warning if a drill is being built where no ores are
- destroy mode now shows which and how many materials will get refunded
- voltite mining kits can now be received as zones rewards after the first time voltite was brought to the mothership
- flamethrower flames emit light
- relocator SFX
- artilliery SFX
- world map: ocean zone nodes now move up/down in sync with the water
- world map: color blind friendly zone nodes and connector lines
Changes:
- reduced time until first wave (from 30s to 10s) to get players into action faster, one more free starting tower to compensate for that
- increased time between waves (from 5s to 8s)
- rebalanced where and when new enemies get introduced on the planet (earlier)
- rebalanced late game enemies' health (lower)
Bugfixes
- build menu: in mirrored ui the info box was positioned off screen
- a new session starts only after the previous session's post-session screen is closed
- when closing the game while in a zone, daytime did not advance after restarting the game
Changed files in this update