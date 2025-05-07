Attention Station Commanders!
Version 0.1.2.1 [EA] is now available on your Steam Client - please restart Steam to auto-update to this version now!
Changes:
-
Major performance optimisations
-
Optimised selling and mass-selling on very large stations
-
Tug system has been reworked:
-
Tugs will not try and move multiple ships into the same destination
-
Tugs now have a larger range of operations
-
Tugs will move ships into the Fuel Bay with the most fuel stored (if possible)
-
If you link Shipyard > Fuel Bay > Ammo Depot > Location then tugs will auto-move a ship that doesnt need ammo to the end location after fuelling is complete
-
You can now grab a ship from a tub to override it
-
Tugs will now drop the current ship and return to base if you switch off its parent Tug Bay
-
-
Game sound now mutes to 30% when user alt+tabs out of game instead of stopping completely
-
Wormholes now act as Containment Chambers
-
Stack Size of Nuclear Waste increased to 500
-
Wormholes can now be linked directly to Antimatter Reactors
-
Antimatter Reactor power output is now 5000 MW
-
Optional objectives will now warn you if there is no space for multiple rewards in Hub
-
You can now set defaults for Max Factory Outputs
-
If you complete an Optional Objective without enough space in your Hub, rewards will now be spawned inside an escape pod above the hub
-
You can no longer build a Fuel Bay or Ammo Depot directly above a Shipyard or other Fuel Bay/Ammo Depot
-
Neutron Initiators now use a lot more Uranium but a lot less SuperAlloy
-
Exotic Matter now appears in the Filter List
-
When you Upgrade a module, the last slot's filter settings will be copied into the new slots
-
You can now set a module's efficiency using an Edit Box
-
Added a small timeout delay on Wormhole UI to reduce chance of mis-click
-
Altered Fusion Reactor collision slightly to let 2 be placed across from each other
-
Larger ships which more max fuel now have longer Meltdown times
-
Improved the Pipe-Flow algorithm when FPS is lower
-
You can now rebind Pause Game and Codex
-
Can now move and store Neutron Initiators in the Containment Chamber
-
Major optimisations on completed ships sitting around your station
Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where the game would crash with "max objects exceeded" error
-
Ambient sound-settings now saved between sessions
-
Fixed an issue where user would hear loud noise on startup
-
Music no longer stops when player is killed
-
Fixed an issue where carried objects would shoot offscreen after game is paused while dragging them
-
Fixed an issue where the Power Linker would not re-initialise after being damaged and auto-repaired
-
Fixed an issue where turret range turns white during an ice-storm event
-
When loading a game, modules that are switched off now appear correctly
-
Fixed an issue with Duplicating a module and dragging out connectors and causing some links to be lost
-
Status View icons no longer dissappear after Hiding Upper Level
-
Module's label changes now appear while Status View is active
-
Fixed a bug with using Escape etc after using the Choose Item Amount popup
-
Ship fusion-reactor meltdown timers are now saved and loaded correctly
-
If you duplicate a factory it will now use overridden max input/output/power settings correctly even if you changed the defaults
-
Save-files now show local time correctly
...See you in the TAU System commanders!
