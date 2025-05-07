 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18371524
Update notes
Attention Station Commanders!

Version 0.1.2.1 [EA] is now available on your Steam Client - please restart Steam to auto-update to this version now!

Changes:

  • Major performance optimisations

  • Optimised selling and mass-selling on very large stations

  • Tug system has been reworked:

    • Tugs will not try and move multiple ships into the same destination

    • Tugs now have a larger range of operations

    • Tugs will move ships into the Fuel Bay with the most fuel stored (if possible)

    • If you link Shipyard > Fuel Bay > Ammo Depot > Location then tugs will auto-move a ship that doesnt need ammo to the end location after fuelling is complete

    • You can now grab a ship from a tub to override it

    • Tugs will now drop the current ship and return to base if you switch off its parent Tug Bay

  • Game sound now mutes to 30% when user alt+tabs out of game instead of stopping completely

  • Wormholes now act as Containment Chambers

  • Stack Size of Nuclear Waste increased to 500

  • Wormholes can now be linked directly to Antimatter Reactors

  • Antimatter Reactor power output is now 5000 MW

  • Optional objectives will now warn you if there is no space for multiple rewards in Hub

  • You can now set defaults for Max Factory Outputs

  • If you complete an Optional Objective without enough space in your Hub, rewards will now be spawned inside an escape pod above the hub

  • You can no longer build a Fuel Bay or Ammo Depot directly above a Shipyard or other Fuel Bay/Ammo Depot

  • Neutron Initiators now use a lot more Uranium but a lot less SuperAlloy

  • Exotic Matter now appears in the Filter List

  • When you Upgrade a module, the last slot's filter settings will be copied into the new slots

  • You can now set a module's efficiency using an Edit Box

  • Added a small timeout delay on Wormhole UI to reduce chance of mis-click

  • Altered Fusion Reactor collision slightly to let 2 be placed across from each other

  • Larger ships which more max fuel now have longer Meltdown times

  • Improved the Pipe-Flow algorithm when FPS is lower

  • You can now rebind Pause Game and Codex

  • Can now move and store Neutron Initiators in the Containment Chamber

  • Major optimisations on completed ships sitting around your station

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash with "max objects exceeded" error

  • Ambient sound-settings now saved between sessions

  • Fixed an issue where user would hear loud noise on startup

  • Music no longer stops when player is killed

  • Fixed an issue where carried objects would shoot offscreen after game is paused while dragging them

  • Fixed an issue where the Power Linker would not re-initialise after being damaged and auto-repaired

  • Fixed an issue where turret range turns white during an ice-storm event

  • When loading a game, modules that are switched off now appear correctly

  • Fixed an issue with Duplicating a module and dragging out connectors and causing some links to be lost

  • Status View icons no longer dissappear after Hiding Upper Level

  • Module's label changes now appear while Status View is active

  • Fixed a bug with using Escape etc after using the Choose Item Amount popup

  • Ship fusion-reactor meltdown timers are now saved and loaded correctly

  • If you duplicate a factory it will now use overridden max input/output/power settings correctly even if you changed the defaults

  • Save-files now show local time correctly

...See you in the TAU System commanders!

