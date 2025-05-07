Version 0.1.2.1 [EA] is now available on your Steam Client - please restart Steam to auto-update to this version now!

Major performance optimisations

Optimised selling and mass-selling on very large stations

Tug system has been reworked: Tugs will not try and move multiple ships into the same destination

Tugs now have a larger range of operations

Tugs will move ships into the Fuel Bay with the most fuel stored (if possible)

If you link Shipyard > Fuel Bay > Ammo Depot > Location then tugs will auto-move a ship that doesnt need ammo to the end location after fuelling is complete

You can now grab a ship from a tub to override it

Tugs will now drop the current ship and return to base if you switch off its parent Tug Bay

Game sound now mutes to 30% when user alt+tabs out of game instead of stopping completely

Wormholes now act as Containment Chambers

Stack Size of Nuclear Waste increased to 500

Wormholes can now be linked directly to Antimatter Reactors

Antimatter Reactor power output is now 5000 MW

Optional objectives will now warn you if there is no space for multiple rewards in Hub

You can now set defaults for Max Factory Outputs

If you complete an Optional Objective without enough space in your Hub, rewards will now be spawned inside an escape pod above the hub

You can no longer build a Fuel Bay or Ammo Depot directly above a Shipyard or other Fuel Bay/Ammo Depot

Neutron Initiators now use a lot more Uranium but a lot less SuperAlloy

Exotic Matter now appears in the Filter List

When you Upgrade a module, the last slot's filter settings will be copied into the new slots

You can now set a module's efficiency using an Edit Box

Added a small timeout delay on Wormhole UI to reduce chance of mis-click

Altered Fusion Reactor collision slightly to let 2 be placed across from each other

Larger ships which more max fuel now have longer Meltdown times

Improved the Pipe-Flow algorithm when FPS is lower

You can now rebind Pause Game and Codex

Can now move and store Neutron Initiators in the Containment Chamber