7 May 2025 Build 18371511 Edited 7 May 2025 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The release of "Fate And Destiny - The Elonia Chronicles" has finally arrived. You can now embark on the adventure!

"Fate And Destiny - The Elonia Chronicles" is a heroic fantasy RPG inspired by "dungeon crawler" board games. Experience an epic adventure through a scripted campaign of 15 chapters, lasting over 10 hours, where you’ll explore dungeons, battle, and meet a wide variety of characters!
Unlock 6 fighters with diverse abilities and discover the "Skirmish" mode for great replayability!

I hope you enjoy the game!

Enjoy! ^^

