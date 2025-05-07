**

This update mostly focuses on a few known alpha bugs and on the build (decor) mode system as it’s a big part of the game, I want to ensure it’s enjoyable.

Fixed tips timer appearing when there is no order.

Fixed cafe counters not appearing in build mode inventory when in the bedroom (buttons remain disabled since cafe counters only exist in the cafe).

Fixed ordered items not showing up in inventory.

Added new NPC appearances as you progress through the days in the game.

Added a few new newspaper issues with hints about the new NPCs.

Fixed floors, wallpapers, and cafe counters appearing in the shop even after being purchased.

Added a missing panel slider in the shop orders panel.

Added a missing panel slider in the shop sell panel.

Fixed the ability to claim multiple items from orders when clicking rapidly.

Added additional safeguards to the cleaning bar system.

Slightly reduced NPC customer chance to better balance NPC and creature appearances in the cafe.

Improved tab visibility for the shop and journal panels.

Added instructional UI for opening/closing the cafe to reduce confusion at the start of a new day.

Added a note on the cafe’s glass door hinting at future updates.