7 May 2025 Build 18371420 Edited 7 May 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Notes:

This update mostly focuses on a few known alpha bugs and on the build (decor) mode system as it’s a big part of the game, I want to ensure it’s enjoyable.

Alpha 0.1.2 Update & Fixes

  • Fixed tips timer appearing when there is no order.

  • Fixed cafe counters not appearing in build mode inventory when in the bedroom (buttons remain disabled since cafe counters only exist in the cafe).

  • Fixed ordered items not showing up in inventory.

  • Added new NPC appearances as you progress through the days in the game.

  • Added a few new newspaper issues with hints about the new NPCs.

  • Fixed floors, wallpapers, and cafe counters appearing in the shop even after being purchased.

  • Added a missing panel slider in the shop orders panel.

  • Added a missing panel slider in the shop sell panel.

  • Fixed the ability to claim multiple items from orders when clicking rapidly.

  • Added additional safeguards to the cleaning bar system.

  • Slightly reduced NPC customer chance to better balance NPC and creature appearances in the cafe.

  • Improved tab visibility for the shop and journal panels.

  • Added instructional UI for opening/closing the cafe to reduce confusion at the start of a new day.

  • Added a note on the cafe’s glass door hinting at future updates.

  • You can now turn on the fireplace in your bedroom.

Build mode and Sandbox improvements:

  • Saving/loading items on tables should now work correctly and no longer place them behind.

  • Saving/loading of floor and wallpaper designs should now be fixed.

  • Fixed items on tables loading in incorrect positions and layers.

  • Added item categories.

  • Added the ability to enable/disable the build mode inventory to avoid blocking the view while placing items.

  • Added the ability to continue placing the same item without needing to reselect it each time.

  • Added the ability to flip certain items (such as plants and some others).

  • The small calendar can now be placed on walls.

  • You can now decorate the middle wall with the staircase door.

  • An indication for rotate/flip functionality is now shown when available for selected items.

  • Chairs should no longer glitch through the middle wall.

  • Restored the ability to decorate the top of the cafe counter.

  • Added the option to decorate the sides of the cafe counter with small "wall" objects (e.g., calendar, sticky notes…).

  • Items that cannot be placed will now turn red for better clarity.

  • Fixed issues that allowed placing items outside of designated rooms.

New Sandbox items:

  • More carpets (+20)

  • Simple shelves (+12)

  • Little Creatures (+4)

  • Coffee cups and brewing items (+14)

  • Colorful sticky notes (+7)

  • Vertical book stacks (+2)

  • Total new items: 59

