**
Notes:
**
This update mostly focuses on a few known alpha bugs and on the build (decor) mode system as it’s a big part of the game, I want to ensure it’s enjoyable.
**
Alpha 0.1.2 Update & Fixes
**
-
Fixed tips timer appearing when there is no order.
-
Fixed cafe counters not appearing in build mode inventory when in the bedroom (buttons remain disabled since cafe counters only exist in the cafe).
-
Fixed ordered items not showing up in inventory.
-
Added new NPC appearances as you progress through the days in the game.
-
Added a few new newspaper issues with hints about the new NPCs.
-
Fixed floors, wallpapers, and cafe counters appearing in the shop even after being purchased.
-
Added a missing panel slider in the shop orders panel.
-
Added a missing panel slider in the shop sell panel.
-
Fixed the ability to claim multiple items from orders when clicking rapidly.
-
Added additional safeguards to the cleaning bar system.
-
Slightly reduced NPC customer chance to better balance NPC and creature appearances in the cafe.
-
Improved tab visibility for the shop and journal panels.
-
Added instructional UI for opening/closing the cafe to reduce confusion at the start of a new day.
-
Added a note on the cafe’s glass door hinting at future updates.
-
You can now turn on the fireplace in your bedroom.
**
Build mode and Sandbox improvements:
** (Included in Playtest version)
-
Saving/loading items on tables should now work correctly and no longer place them behind.
-
Saving/loading of floor and wallpaper designs should now be fixed.
-
Fixed items on tables loading in incorrect positions and layers.
-
Added item categories.
-
Added the ability to enable/disable the build mode inventory to avoid blocking the view while placing items.
-
Added the ability to continue placing the same item without needing to reselect it each time.
-
Added the ability to flip certain items (such as plants and some others).
-
The small calendar can now be placed on walls.
-
You can now decorate the middle wall with the staircase door.
-
An indication for rotate/flip functionality is now shown when available for selected items.
-
Chairs should no longer glitch through the middle wall.
-
Restored the ability to decorate the top of the cafe counter.
-
Added the option to decorate the sides of the cafe counter with small "wall" objects (e.g., calendar, sticky notes…).
-
Items that cannot be placed will now turn red for better clarity.
-
Fixed issues that allowed placing items outside of designated rooms.
**
New Sandbox items:
** (Included in Playtest version)
-
More carpets (+20)
-
Simple shelves (+12)
-
Little Creatures (+4)
-
Coffee cups and brewing items (+14)
-
Colorful sticky notes (+7)
-
Vertical book stacks (+2)
-
Total new items: 59
Changed files in this update