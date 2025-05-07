 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18371316 Edited 7 May 2025 – 09:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fix: The summoned dragon was not automatically recalled in time after it died in battle
Bug fix: Above the boundary river, after switching the map, the carriage status of the carriage station was not saved, and the box association was not restored
Value adjustment: The income of the empire village was changed to 40% of the empire and 60% of the operator's income, and the emperor was not allowed to get the operator's income
New function: Control the operation of the soldiers, and add the setting item of swapping the left and right mouse buttons. The default is left-click to select, right-click to move
Optimization: In the case of a couple of childbearing age, do not take the initiative to leave the big bed, and move the small bed bound to the work facilities
BUG repair: When the four sides of the map are dug into water, the enemy camp is refreshed to an abnormal position
Guide: Simplified tutorial
BUG repair: After the bottom of the throne is blocked, the logistics soldier does not work
Optimization: Add the task record of the logistics soldier to the global task list
Optimization: Do not move the gems when the statue is paused
BUG repair: When the diagnosis table distributes medicine, the range setting is not effective
New function: The altar of light can be sacrificed to suppress the global monster level
New function: The dark altar can be sacrificed to increase the global monster level
New function: The information of the border monsters to be refreshed in the next wave is displayed in the top monster information
Value adjustment: Werewolves increase health and armor, and attack changes the range damage (with attenuation)
Value adjustment: Skavens can dig randomly "gems, tricolor ores, gem fragments, gold ingots" and other things
Optimization: Caves can set a population limit.
Guide: In the auxiliary instructions for hunter camps, add instructions: do not hunt young deer, and keep at least 3 deer in each group

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link