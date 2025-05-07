- Flipping cards now grants coins
- Spend coins to immediately obtain already found cats
- Spend coins to find a random cat
- Optimized UI layout to prevent errors on uncommon resolutions
- Window size can now be resized
CozySudoku 1.4.0 -Gacha system
