Major 7 May 2025 Build 18371261 Edited 7 May 2025 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Flipping cards now grants coins
  • Spend coins to immediately obtain already found cats
  • Spend coins to find a random cat
  • Optimized UI layout to prevent errors on uncommon resolutions
  • Window size can now be resized

