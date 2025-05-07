 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18371237
Update notes via Steam Community
Content Updates

  • Optimized some firing sound effects for US light weapons.

  • Added a new tutorial level to Battlefield mode, including explanations of attack/defense objectives, upgrades and shop, stages, final assault, etc.

  • Added a new level to Battlefield mode to replace the original level "Flames Of War"; the original "Flames Of War" level has been renamed "War Rekindled", with the same difficulty but some changes to historical presets.

  • Improved the experience of the "Manor Of Blood" stage in Battlefield mode.

  • When playing as the defender in Battlefield mode, players will now see attack direction warnings.

  • The price increase per level for the "Corruption" challenge has been reduced from 50% to 25%.

  • Optimized the display of the tickets bar when the attackers launch their final attack in Battlefield mode.

  • Defense missions in Campaign mode will now show attack direction warnings on the minimap.

  • Language selection panel will pop up on first game launch; if a non-Chinese language is selected, voice lines will be turned off by default.

  • Added refresh rate setting (now separated from resolution settings).

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where players could get stuck when exiting the training camp.

