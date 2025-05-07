Content Updates
-
Optimized some firing sound effects for US light weapons.
-
Added a new tutorial level to Battlefield mode, including explanations of attack/defense objectives, upgrades and shop, stages, final assault, etc.
-
Added a new level to Battlefield mode to replace the original level "Flames Of War"; the original "Flames Of War" level has been renamed "War Rekindled", with the same difficulty but some changes to historical presets.
-
Improved the experience of the "Manor Of Blood" stage in Battlefield mode.
-
When playing as the defender in Battlefield mode, players will now see attack direction warnings.
-
The price increase per level for the "Corruption" challenge has been reduced from 50% to 25%.
-
Optimized the display of the tickets bar when the attackers launch their final attack in Battlefield mode.
-
Defense missions in Campaign mode will now show attack direction warnings on the minimap.
-
Language selection panel will pop up on first game launch; if a non-Chinese language is selected, voice lines will be turned off by default.
-
Added refresh rate setting (now separated from resolution settings).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where players could get stuck when exiting the training camp.
