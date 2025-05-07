Hi Everyone!

The Launch has been a great success! And this will be the first of many updates that will incorporate player feedback, as well as bug fixes. We have had a very active Discord community that is allowing me to help support requests the players may have with accessibility, features, motion sickness, and among other things.

Tuning

Mythic creatures now give a higher percentage shop enchantment when you complete their tasks.

Settings

Change the saturation. A new saturation bar has been added to the Video Settings Menu. Want more or less vibrance? That's where it's location

Change the Anti Aliasing - Want to change even more video settings? You can now change the Anti Aliasing to whatever you want (including off)

Bug Fixing.

The Mythical Cashier's have been given their coffee, and will no longer fall asleep at the job! I'm looking at you Buddy! (A Cashier named after my disabled doggo)

Thank you again for all the support! If you're enjoying Teddy's Haven, leaving a review would mean a lot and really helps us out!