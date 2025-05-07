 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18371166 Edited 7 May 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone!

The Launch has been a great success! And this will be the first of many updates that will incorporate player feedback, as well as bug fixes. We have had a very active Discord community that is allowing me to help support requests the players may have with accessibility, features, motion sickness, and among other things.

Tuning
Mythic creatures now give a higher percentage shop enchantment when you complete their tasks.

Settings
Change the saturation. A new saturation bar has been added to the Video Settings Menu. Want more or less vibrance? That's where it's location
Change the Anti Aliasing - Want to change even more video settings? You can now change the Anti Aliasing to whatever you want (including off)

Bug Fixing.
The Mythical Cashier's have been given their coffee, and will no longer fall asleep at the job! I'm looking at you Buddy! (A Cashier named after my disabled doggo)

Thank you again for all the support! If you're enjoying Teddy's Haven, leaving a review would mean a lot and really helps us out!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3615161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link