Dive into the Crystal Rush and get one of five epic bracelets with special properties:

🔹Bracelet of Destruction - increases the chance of a critical attack by 2%, critical damage by 5%. Only one bracelet of destruction can have this effect at a time

🔹Bracelet of Avoidance - reduces the chance of receiving a critical hit by 6%. Only one bracelet of Avoidance can have this effect at a time.

🔹Bracelet of Resistance - increases magic defense by 12%. Only one bracelet of resistance can have this effect at a time.

🔹Bracelet of Strengthening - increases physical defense by 12%. Only one bracelet of Strengthening can have this effect at a time.

🔹Bracelet of Enhancement - increases the power of abilities by 4%. Only one bracelet of Enhancement can have this effect at a time.

The Crystal Rush is coming to the world of the Sphere! Travelers from all over the continent are talking about the same thing: the Sphere is filled with mysterious magic crystals that contain various secrets and powers. The loyal soldiers of Vagrot and King Sigurd are already preparing to get as many valuable crystals as possible, but this time everyone will not only face war, but also a real competition.

⚡️Rewards⚡️

During Crystal Mania, the factions of people and demons will begin the pursuit of the power of crystals. By killing monsters of your level, you have a chance to get a tarnished shard, from a group of which you can create more powerful crystals. Each time you combine crystals, you will receive pleasant bonuses.

By creating new crystals, you can get:

items for improvement,

teleportation stones,

pet food,

useful potions,

illusion cubes,

resurrection scrolls.

⚡️Guaranteed Prize⚡️

In addition, when combining unfinished crystals, you have a small chance to get a crystal cache containing one of five epic bracelets, and every 25th attempt to combine unfinished crystals, you are guaranteed to get a crystal cache!

⚡️Useful Buffs⚡️

At the end of each day, the faction that has collected more crystals will receive a nice bonus to experience, gold and item drops, which will last until the next count.

And one more thing. For combining unfinished crystals, you will receive a buff that increases the power of abilities by 0.4% and maximum health by 0.7%. The effect stacks up to 40 times, that is, you can increase the power of abilities by 16% and maximum health by 28%. The buff is not lost after the death of the character and will remain with you until the end of the event and 1 week after it.

⚡️Important details⚡️

To get crystals from monsters, your level must not differ from the monster's level by more than 5 levels.

While the premium account is active, the chance of getting tarnished shards is doubled.

Additional shards can be purchased in the in-game store.

You will need cunning, attentiveness and remarkable persistence to get as many prizes as possible and defeat your opponents. Well, enough chatter, the Crystal Rush is starting!