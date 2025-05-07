Hello everyone!

We’ve just pushed a new game update, which mainly includes new romance character dialogues and additional content for Si Fangjue’s affection side story. We've also fixed several bugs that may have affected your gameplay experience~

Due to Steam's update delay, some players may not see the update prompt immediately. If you enter the game without updating, there is a high chance of encountering in-game errors. To avoid affecting your gameplay, we recommend restarting Steam and launching the game again.

Latest Version: 18370894

【New Content】

Added post-affection dialogue for romance characters at the Courtyard.

※ These may trigger randomly when choosing “Chat with them” while interacting with companions in the Courtyard.

Added new reactions from romance and certain bond characters to the player's updated "status".

Added additional side story for Si Fangjue after deepening affection:

The first time you visit the Sect Leader's Office after developing feelings with Si Fangjue, the new storyline will trigger.

【Bug Fixes】

Fixed an issue where Jiang Yuanyi’s Personal Route I could not be reviewed in the Exhibition Room.

Fixed facial sprite inconsistencies in Shi Cang’s dialogue on the Undersea Map.

Fixed mismatch between bubble reminders and unlock timing in Zhihan's redemption side quest.

Fixed an issue where feeding cats at the lakeside was possible even if no cats appeared after gifting an extra fish in "Fortune Favors the Bold".

Fixed missing Fresh Meat Mooncake under the Food category in the inventory.

Fixed a bug in the Jinse bad ending where Yan Ge wouldn’t ask the player to leave, preventing progression.

Fixed an issue where quick save retained the last memo note after using the save note function.

Fixed an issue where teasing Ah Hui could indefinitely increase favorability.

Fixed a black screen after returning from vacation.

Fixed an issue where Chang Kongming became non-interactable after triggering a new reaction dialogue.

Lastly, here are some helpful reminders about how to trigger the new dialogues and side content:

Post-Affection Courtyard Dialogue:

Team up with your romance character and visit the Courtyard to trigger this content.

There are two branching versions depending on whether the Courtyard is unoccupied or has multiple residents.

New Status & Companion Reactions:

The multiple-resident Courtyard event will cause a certain romance character to become jealous, granting you a new status.

This status lasts for three days and will trigger special NPC reaction dialogues during that time.

Si Fangjue Affection Side Story Trigger Conditions:

After developing affection with Si Fangjue, visiting the Sect Leader’s Office for the first time will trigger this story.

It offers further insight into the Sect Leader’s feelings.

Note: