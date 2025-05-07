New Content
- Fleshy Toadstool (Relic) When a friendly minion with an On Death effect dies, give it +1 Attack permanently.
New Audio
- Added a startup jingle to match our studio logo.
- Added new music that plays when your run ends which changes depending on success the ending you achieve.
Card Balance Changes
- Plaster Cast loses "Exhaust this" and gains "Costs (1) more for each time this has been played."
- Lyceum cost decreased [1 -> 0].
- Deep Copy now specifies that it summons "exact" copies.
- Garden now specifies that it creates "plain" copies.
UI Changes
- Tooltip added for "Plain Copy."
Bug Fixes
- Fix Key Lock screen crashing or not appearing on continued runs.
- Fixed incorrect text in Bill Decker's tooltip.
Changed files in this update