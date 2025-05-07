 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18370888 Edited 7 May 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
New Content
  • Fleshy Toadstool (Relic) When a friendly minion with an On Death effect dies, give it +1 Attack permanently.
New Audio
  • Added a startup jingle to match our studio logo.
  • Added new music that plays when your run ends which changes depending on success the ending you achieve.
Card Balance Changes
  • Plaster Cast loses "Exhaust this" and gains "Costs (1) more for each time this has been played."
  • Lyceum cost decreased [1 -> 0].
  • Deep Copy now specifies that it summons "exact" copies.
  • Garden now specifies that it creates "plain" copies.
UI Changes
  • Tooltip added for "Plain Copy."
Bug Fixes
  • Fix Key Lock screen crashing or not appearing on continued runs.
  • Fixed incorrect text in Bill Decker's tooltip.

