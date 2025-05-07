 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18370870 Edited 7 May 2025 – 08:19:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed Thieves not entering combat when reaching certain bond levels
  • Fixed attribute loss when upgrading specific equipment to higher quality tiers
  • Fixed incorrect activation mechanics for Flame Will artifact's synergy effect

Adjustments

  • Adjusted weapon skill effects for Dragon Totem/Skeleton Shield/Double-Headed Mace
  • Modified Thief Contract effects at Tier 4/6:
    Tier 4: [All]: When taking damage, 20% chance to negate 40% of the damage
    Tier 6: [Thief]: When taking damage, 15% chance to fully negate the damage
    Tier 6: [Thief]: Deals additional AoE damage equal to 3× Agility when casting skills

