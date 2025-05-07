Fixes
- Fixed Thieves not entering combat when reaching certain bond levels
- Fixed attribute loss when upgrading specific equipment to higher quality tiers
- Fixed incorrect activation mechanics for Flame Will artifact's synergy effect
Adjustments
- Adjusted weapon skill effects for Dragon Totem/Skeleton Shield/Double-Headed Mace
- Modified Thief Contract effects at Tier 4/6:
Tier 4: [All]: When taking damage, 20% chance to negate 40% of the damage
Tier 6: [Thief]: When taking damage, 15% chance to fully negate the damage
Tier 6: [Thief]: Deals additional AoE damage equal to 3× Agility when casting skills
