iDigging Leaves Early Access After 2 Months

After two months of active development and valuable player feedback, iDigging has officially left Early Access! During this time, the project has evolved significantly, receiving numerous improvements, optimizations, and becoming much more stable. The game now has a solid foundation — core mechanics, interface, and base content are polished and ready for a full release.

Exiting Early Access isn’t the end, but the beginning of a new chapter. iDigging will continue to receive updates: future plans include content expansions and further gameplay improvements. I’d like to thank everyone who supported the game during Early Access and invite new players to join the digging adventure.

Update Log – 07.05.2025:



• Full Controller Support

• Drill, Perforator, and Saw now deform the terrain while digging

• Issue with small ground chunks fixed (they are now almost gone when using Shovel or Pickaxe, and completely gone when using Drill, Perforator, or Saw)

• Full rebalance of core digging tools

• Camera shake for Drill, Perforator, and Saw now only occurs at the start and end of digging

• Drill and Jackhammer sounds updated

• Resources are now deleted when trying to store them without space in the warehouse

• Reduced RAM usage for the host player and in singleplayer mode

• Portuguese localization fixed (incorrect characters in some places)

• Opening tabs on the in-game computer now auto-scrolls to the top

• "Sell All" button added to the in-game computer

• Fixed a bug with incorrect server list display (when more than one server was shown and resolution wasn't 16:9)

• Fixed an issue where players wouldn’t fully load (no nicknames and incorrect digging radius)

• Added resource quantity and max capacity display in the computer

• "Settings" and "Controls" are now separated

• UI optimization

• UI tooltips enlarged for better visibility on low resolutions

• Fixed a spot in the first cave where players would always get stuck

• Increased the speed of the "Pig" in one of the caves

• The "Pig" now reacts to hits from main tools

• Large rocks now react to bombs and dynamite

• You now receive a penalty if you hit a police officer

• The neighbor now reacts to tool hits and explosions

• Increased character step height

• Limited number of large rocks for performance optimization

• Fixed door marker in the tutorial (it was far off from the actual door)

• Increased font size in item descriptions on the computer

• Fixed issues with displaying correct player health

• Added 2 new vegetable types for throwing (purely visual)

• Added tooltip for additional item interactions

• Increased door knocking duration in the "fully upgraded house" ending

• Some items now have additional interactions:

— Drugs have a 10% chance to give x10 digging speed or 90% chance to kill

— Cheese, bread, éclair, and cake restore health

— You can now shoot vegetables from a gun

• Added 2 new caves

P.S.: We recommend clearing all saves after transitioning from Early Access to version 1.0.1.

Discord => https://discord.gg/WpZ8CxtuTe

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3447690/iDigging/