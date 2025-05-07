Our third raid is out: Bloodmoon massacre
Infinite waves until your party inevitably falls. Each wave is harder than the last and the further you get, the better your chances at lucrative rewards
You'll bring your own equipment into this raid. Additionally, you can by default bring up to 4 equipable items into the raid with you. This is doubled to 8 with the Bloodmoon preparation upgrade - more on that below
As this raid doesn't have a defined end, the rewards work slightly differently from what you're used to. Boss fights start at wave 10 and repeat every 5 waves afterwards. After every boss fight, you'll receive a guaranteed default loot roll. On wave 20 and afterwards, you'll have a chance of receiving a high roller loot roll on top of the default roll. The chance of receiving this extra roll raises as you progress in the raid. High roller loot rolls are essentially 5x as powerful as default loot rolls. Received loot rolls are immediately recorded and will be usable later even if you suddenly leave the raid or disconnect.
As this raid is never completed, leaderboards and clan cup don't count your completions like they typically do. Instead, they're are ordered by the wave you manage to get to. Bloodmoon massacre leaderboards and clan cup standings are available for both players and clans
A new fishing and cooking task
Bloodmoon eel
Requires Bloodmoon worms to be caught (except in raids)
Requires level 100 to fish and level 95 to cook
Heals 24 health
New upgrades
Power of the moon
Doubles the bonuses of Bloodmoon helmet
Costs 75m and the new very rare drop from Bloodmoon massacre, Bloodmoon gem
Bloodmoon preparation
Allows you to bring in twice as many items into Bloodmoon massacre
Requires the new Bloodmoon bag item to purchase
Bloodmoon Exterminator
Permanently raises your gained Exterminating experience by 10%
Requires the new Bloodmoon secrets item to purchase
Bloodmoon fishing
Provides a 50% chance to not use Bloodmoon worms when fishing Bloodmoon eels
Costs 25M gold and the new Bloodmoon jar item
New items
Lil' Eclipse
Very rare drop from Bloodmoon massacre
No offensive stats but unlike other combat pets, this guy offers respectable defence bonuses
Untradeable
Lunar belt
Provides offensive stats for all combat styles and beats all previous belts in effectiveness
Very rare drop from Bloodmoon massacre
Tradeable
Bloodmoon helmet
Boosts your Attack and Strength levels by 6% when fighting Exterminating assignments
Decent defensive stats
Very rare drop from Bloodmoon massacre
Untradeable
Equipping requires the "Bloodmoon combat" Exterminating shop item to be unlocked
Bloodmoon gem
A requirement for purchasing the Power of the moon upgrade
The rarest drop in Bloodmoon massacre
Tradeable
Bloodmoon bait
Used to catch Bloodmoon eel
Commonly received from Bloodmoon massacre
Tradeable
Bloodmoon bait jar
A requirement for purchasing the Bloodmoon fishing upgrade
Rare drop from Bloodmoon massacre
Untradeable
Bloodmoon belt
Dropped by Wyvern as a very rare drop
When worn, your defence level is raised by 15% in Bloodmoon massacre when out of combat
Tradeable
Bloodmoon bag
A requirement for purchasing the Bloodmoon preparation upgrade
Dropped by Behemoth as a very rare drop
Tradeable
Bloodmoon secrets
A requirement for purchasing the Bloodmoon Exterminator upgrade
A rare drop from the Bloodmoon massacre raid
Tradeable
New Exterminating unlocks
Bloodmoon combat
- Costs 25k Exterminating points and allows you to equip the Bloodmoon helmet
Potion changes
Potions no longer tick down when raiding
Combat related potions no longer tick down when you're not in combat
Fixes & changes
You'll now be able to press the game update countdown popup to view a brief message about what's going on without needing to leave the game (doesn't apply to this update)
You can now view damage calcs to see your expected combat output against raid enemies. Press the enemies' info button and then the "Damage calcs "button
Exterminating masters were assigning the last monster in their table less often than they should've. Fixed
Fixed holiday currency not being sellable
The "Loot and stats" popup in combat now shows damage dealt on top of damage taken
You can no longer refine items with a full inventory and placeholder mode toggled on
The Nodes button is no longer visible in Guardians of the Citadel
"Show us the money" Kronos procs for GIM weren't sent to the correct Discord channel
Profanity filter has been modified to no longer block a list of names and titles
Fixed some raid visual task timers sometimes going out of sync with the server
Level modifiers now apply to Woodcutting in GotC so if you're Woodcutting level is higher than 70, you'll now chop trees faster than you did before
You can no longer claim items from the clan bag if your inventory is too full to hold them all
Misc. small tweaks
