Our third raid is out: Bloodmoon massacre

Infinite waves until your party inevitably falls. Each wave is harder than the last and the further you get, the better your chances at lucrative rewards

You'll bring your own equipment into this raid. Additionally, you can by default bring up to 4 equipable items into the raid with you. This is doubled to 8 with the Bloodmoon preparation upgrade - more on that below

As this raid doesn't have a defined end, the rewards work slightly differently from what you're used to. Boss fights start at wave 10 and repeat every 5 waves afterwards. After every boss fight, you'll receive a guaranteed default loot roll. On wave 20 and afterwards, you'll have a chance of receiving a high roller loot roll on top of the default roll. The chance of receiving this extra roll raises as you progress in the raid. High roller loot rolls are essentially 5x as powerful as default loot rolls. Received loot rolls are immediately recorded and will be usable later even if you suddenly leave the raid or disconnect.