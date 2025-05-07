I added a new game check so that you don't delete your save.
Fixed
-Controller support
-New Song triggers
-Demon Trigger
Added
-Portal to Steam City
-New Enemy - Magma Monster
-New Song "Cellos of Venia"
-New Game Check
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I added a new game check so that you don't delete your save.
Fixed
-Controller support
-New Song triggers
-Demon Trigger
Added
-Portal to Steam City
-New Enemy - Magma Monster
-New Song "Cellos of Venia"
-New Game Check
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update