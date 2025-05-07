 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18370313
Update notes via Steam Community

I added a new game check so that you don't delete your save.
Fixed
-Controller support
-New Song triggers
-Demon Trigger

Added
-Portal to Steam City
-New Enemy - Magma Monster
-New Song "Cellos of Venia"
-New Game Check

Windows 64-bit
