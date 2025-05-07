​

Made selecting and commanding party members much less annoying. Dragging for multi-selection was messing up single-click selection, and it has now been fixed. Fixed a delay when changing a party member's orders for non-attack commands. Also fixed some other little bugs, like light effects changing position when you dropped an item.

While playtesting Ch.5, I noticed there was an overabundance of arrows dropped by baddies. This is because I forgot to cut baddie ammo in half when they die (party members still drop the normal amount). Brigand already does this, and it has lots of positive reviews that approve of the ammo scarcity.

Climbing now costs Meta, and added new sound effect for climbing footholes. Lots of progress on Ch.5 scripts.

Finally, new screen art by Straginski for Ch.5 (straginski.newgrounds.com)

Complete list of changes:

-Greatly improved party member selection (drag select was messing up clicking).

-Fixed delay in changing party members' destination after R-clicking to interact/examine.

-Fixed bug with drop targeting that temporarily changed positions of light effects.

-Fixed key name in logo tutorial message explaining how to open the editor (F1).

-Mobile's ammo is now cut in half on death if they are not in party.

-Climbing Ropes now costs 30 Meta, climbing Footholes costs 40 Meta.

-New sound effect: climbing.wav (added into scripts).

-New screen art by Straginski for Ch.5: siege.

-Lots of progress on Ch.5 maps and scripts.

