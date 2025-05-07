 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18370057 Edited 7 May 2025 – 08:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Increase character health, attack damage, and significantly reduce BOSS health attacks, making challenges easier and simpler. Fix known bugs, optimize scene routes, and make the game smoother.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3442241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link