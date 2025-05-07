Increase character health, attack damage, and significantly reduce BOSS health attacks, making challenges easier and simpler. Fix known bugs, optimize scene routes, and make the game smoother.
Increase character health, attack damage, reduce boss heal
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update