7 May 2025 Build 18370018 Edited 7 May 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added NPC who will appear outside of Boss Room when you die and offer to sell you an extra heart. Hopefully this will make the fights a little smoother! I may add more difficulty options later, please give me your feedback related to this!

  • Fixed some additional sounds that weren't on the SFX bus (so wouldn't be properly muted before). They were all "AudioStreamPlayer3D", and I forgot to search for them (all my other sounds are just "AudioStreamPlayer").

