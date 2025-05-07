 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18369940 Edited 7 May 2025 – 06:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Revamped the initial tutorial quest flow.
2.Adjusted some quest hint texts.
3.Optimized and adjusted UI layouts and visual effects.
4.Newly unlocked recipes now have a red dot notification.
5.NPCs no longer display question marks above their heads during sleep time.
6.Player sleep recovery speed increased by 50%, effectively reducing required sleep duration.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1967821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link