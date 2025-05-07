1.Revamped the initial tutorial quest flow.
2.Adjusted some quest hint texts.
3.Optimized and adjusted UI layouts and visual effects.
4.Newly unlocked recipes now have a red dot notification.
5.NPCs no longer display question marks above their heads during sleep time.
6.Player sleep recovery speed increased by 50%, effectively reducing required sleep duration.
Version 0.9.2 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
