7 May 2025 Build 18369889 Edited 7 May 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Added a new character [Shazhou Doctor], which can be drawn in the advanced trade fair
  2. Brokers Contract refreshed, and the grand prize object was changed to [The Elixir]
  3. The reward of the Ophiuchus Secret Order was updated, and some consumable items were doubled. The reward for the advanced secret order was changed to the Yellow garb Remnant.
  4. The mall props were updated, and the advanced equipment mall added the Seabed Flame. Now 5 Proof of Strength can be exchanged for 1 Seabed Flame;

