- Added a new character [Shazhou Doctor], which can be drawn in the advanced trade fair
- Brokers Contract refreshed, and the grand prize object was changed to [The Elixir]
- The reward of the Ophiuchus Secret Order was updated, and some consumable items were doubled. The reward for the advanced secret order was changed to the Yellow garb Remnant.
- The mall props were updated, and the advanced equipment mall added the Seabed Flame. Now 5 Proof of Strength can be exchanged for 1 Seabed Flame;
05-07 Maintenance Update Content
