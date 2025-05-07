 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18369777
Update notes via Steam Community

No actual game changes this time!
We've updated the version of Unity we're using to fix crashes on low-end systems, that's about it :)

If crashes are still occurring please report them!

