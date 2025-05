05-07-2025

Expanded the system requirement -

The application should have no problem running on the test systems below.

I hope this allows everyone run the game.

Processor:

Recommended: Core i5 10300

Lower Requirement: Core i5 9300

The next update will include:

-Loading the rest of the world Meshes (colliders might not fully be set)

-The Rest of the Trades (5styles combat skills) Animations (Barbarian to Wizard)

-The Rest of the Blood-Types (Humans to Cursed Folks)