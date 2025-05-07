 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18369695
エビのビームの威力を大幅に下方修正しました

Significantly reduced the power of the shrimp's beam attack

大幅削弱了飞虾的光束攻击威力

毒の確率を大幅に下方修正しました

Greatly reduced the chance of poison effects

大幅降低了中毒的几率

水中の泡の挙動を修正しました

Fixed the behavior of bubbles underwater

修复了水中气泡的行为

一部の連続ダメージの頻度を下げました

Reduced the frequency of some continuous damage effects

降低了部分连续伤害的频率

細かいバグの修正

Minor bug fixes

修复了一些小问题

全セーブポイントにテレポート屋を設置しました。

Added a teleport shop at all save points.

在所有存档点设置了传送商店。

ポータル手数料を1000Gにしました。

Set the portal fee to 1000G.

