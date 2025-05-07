エビのビームの威力を大幅に下方修正しました
Significantly reduced the power of the shrimp's beam attack
大幅削弱了飞虾的光束攻击威力
毒の確率を大幅に下方修正しました
Greatly reduced the chance of poison effects
大幅降低了中毒的几率
水中の泡の挙動を修正しました
Fixed the behavior of bubbles underwater
修复了水中气泡的行为
一部の連続ダメージの頻度を下げました
Reduced the frequency of some continuous damage effects
降低了部分连续伤害的频率
細かいバグの修正
Minor bug fixes
修复了一些小问题
全セーブポイントにテレポート屋を設置しました。
Added a teleport shop at all save points.
在所有存档点设置了传送商店。
ポータル手数料を1000Gにしました。
Set the portal fee to 1000G.
